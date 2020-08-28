Woman Dies Outside Hospital E.R. in Car, Body Found 3 Days Later

Shareables

A woman’s body was discovered in a hospital emergency room parking lot – she was decomposing for 72 hours before anyone found her.

50-year-old Yvette Mooney, grandmother and mother-of-two, was found Thursday at the Swedish Medical Center in Colorado in her vehicle, however medical examiners found that she had died Monday. Kandra Garcia, Mooney’s daughter-in-law, spoke to reporters: “A hard worker all her life. She raised amazing children.” Mooney’s loved one became alarmed when they hadn’t heard from her, they presumed that she went to the hospital to visit a pal, and called the cops when she never returned their calls.

Garcia said the police in Englewood found Mooney dead in her car, presumptively while headed to the emergency room. “She couldn’t make it inside. She thought, ‘I’m in an ER parking lot. They will find me –somebody will come.'” But, as Mooney was undetected for days on in, the family is pressing for answers from the law as to why she was left in her car for such a considerable period of time. Police said Mooney’s vehicle had tinted windows. “Somebody dropped the ball and I want answers,” said Garcia.

Mooney’s daughter-in-law resumed 72 hours later she was “blistered and too decomposed for us to have a proper burial.” The Swedish Medical Center issued a statement to local reporters. “We offer sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. Upon discovery of the event, we immediately notified the Englewood Police Department and have worked closely with them throughout the ongoing investigation.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Man dies after family members unplug ventilator to plug in cooler

Man Mistakenly Circumcised At Hospital After Paperwork Mix-up