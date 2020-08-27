Stressed elephants at zoo to be provided medical marijuana

Case Studies

The Warsaw zoo announced it will begin supplying its elephants with medical marijuana to evaluate how it minimizes their stress levels.

Medical marijuana has been used globally to treat horses and dogs but “this is probably the first initiative of its kind for elephants,” said the veterinarian in charge of the project, Agnieszka Czujkowska. Three African elephants at the zoo will be provided liquid doses of a superior concentration of the soothing cannabinoid via their trunks. The animal doctor said the CBD induces neither euphoria nor detrimental side effects on the kidneys and liver.

Czujkowska explained: “It’s an attempt to find a new natural alternative to the existing methods of combating stress, especially pharmaceutical drugs.” The venture, she said, arrives at a propitious time because the herd at the zoo has had to cope recently with the demise of its alpha female. The menagerie supervises the elephants’ stress by inspecting their hormone levels. Czujkowska noted it will take roughly two years before her crew has any conclusive findings. If productive, the efforts could then be tested with other animals residing in captivity.

Czujkowska uttered with a laugh: “Contrary to what some would imagine, the elephants won’t be using cannabis pipes nor will they be getting huge barrels of it to match their size.” The preliminary doses will be comparative to those supplied to horses: two or three times a day a vial’s total of a dozen drops of cannabinoid oil. Czujkowska added: “The female Fryderyka has already had a chance to try it and she didn’t say no.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Elephant Throws Rock at Zoo Visitor, Knocks Tooth Loose

Elephant Blocks Traffic So It Can Master Its Soccer Skills