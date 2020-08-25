Coronavirus scary? Japan group offers chainsaws, coffins for stress relief

Social News

COVID-19 scary? A group in Japan is trying to take folks’ minds off the pandemic – by placing them in coffins encircled by chainsaw-brandishing zombies.

This weekend in Tokyo customers can lie in a 6 1/2-foot (2-meter) windowed casket, watching entertainers perform, listening to a horror tale while getting squirted with water, and poked with fictitious hands. Kenta Iwana, the coordinator of production company Kowagarasetai, said: “The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream.” The 15-minute shows are being put on by the “Scare Squad.” As Japan goes through an upswing of the new coronavirus – with 1,033 infections of COVID-19 on Monday – 25-year-old Iwana is rushing to find work for his role players, who typically perform at places such as amusement parks.

Kowagarasetai provided drive-in horror shows back in July. Consumers, also, are searching for methods to blow off steam via alternatives. After lying through the $7.60 (800-yen) show, 36-year-old Kazushiro Hashiguchi said: “Lots of events have been canceled because of the coronavirus, and I was looking for a way to get rid of my stress. I feel relaxed now.”

The shows, staged in a rest lounge ordinarily utilized by passengers coming into Tokyo on overnight bus trips, include customers like shopping mall proprietors and managers of other venues who Kenta hopes will emcee his mobile shows. Iwana added: “We needed to have something that we could take anywhere, and coffins are easy to move. All you need to do is put them in a dark room. It’s good business for us and satisfying for our customers.”

