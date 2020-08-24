KFC pulls ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan over COVID-19 worries

Social Media

For the first time in nearly 65 years, KFC has announced it will pull its main slogan in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The chicken giant has announced plans to eliminate its emblematic “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline in response to the coronavirus outbreak. From this day on, the renowned line will be suspended in all KFC advertising throughout the globe. In a statement, the chain expressed the catchphrase seemed “a bit off” given the present public health turmoil, but indicated it would resurface at an unknown date down the road. KFC said of the slogan: “The world has changed, times are tough and everyone’s needed to adapt, and that includes us.

“Our ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan has been around for 64 years for good reason … But we can all agree, this year has been like no other and right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right. So for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising … for a bit, anyway.” That view was mirrored by Kristi Woolrych, KFC Australia chief marketing officer, who stated it made sense to temporarily freeze the motto. “We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in our current environment,” said Woolrych.

“In all seriousness, we think it’s important to take a moment to have a little fun during these tough times, but rest assured we’ll still be providing ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing KFC family and customers, here and around the world. And for all those fans, don’t worry – the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.” Presently, KFC is located in more than 135 countries/territories across the planet (including 600+ in Australia) and has a whopping 22,000 restaurants.

