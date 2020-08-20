Resident tests positive for the plague, first case in CA in 5 years

Social News

Health officials in California have confirmed that a person has tested positive the plague — the first case in the state in 5 years.

According to a statement released by El Dorado County, health officials in El Dorado County were contacted by the CDPH (California Department of Public Health) that a South Lake Tahoe rested had tested positive for the plague and that it is presumed that individual, who is a diehard walker, may have been bitten by an infected flea along the Truckee River Corridor while walking their dog. The victim who tested positive for the plague is presently recovering at their home under the care of medical professionals. The plague is lethal though if it is caught early it can be efficaciously remedied with antibiotics.

Once inherited, symptoms of bubonic typically arise within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated flea or animal and that the symptoms can include nausea, weakness, swollen lymph nodes, and fever, according to El Dorado County’s Health and Human Services. Dr. Nancy Williams, El Dorado County Public Health Officer, explained: “Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County. It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking, and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present. Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious.”

Authorities discovered a total of 20 rodents in the South Lake Tahoe area between 2016 to 2019 with proof of exposure to plague bacterium however that there were no reports during that time of plague-related illnesses. The El Dorado County Health and Human Services spoke in a statement: “The last reported cases of plague in California were two human cases which were exposed to infected rodents or their fleas in Yosemite National Park in 2015. Both people were treated and recovered. These were the first reported human cases in the state since 2006.”

