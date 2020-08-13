Politics

After complaints from President Trump about his hair routine, the US government may change the showerhead law to permit increased water flow.

Because of a 1992 law, showerheads in the United States are not permitted to produce more than 9.5l (2.5 gallons) of water per minute. Rather than the entire fixture, Trump’s administration calls for the restriction to apply to each nozzle. On Thursday, the modifications were projected by the Department of Energy following gripes by Trump last month at the White House. He said: “So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

Andrew de Laski, energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project‘s executive director, remarked the proposal was “silly”. de Laski told reporters: “With five or six or more nozzles, you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom. If the president needs help finding a good shower, we can point him to some great consumer websites that help you identify a good showerhead that provides a dense soak and a good shower.”

Conservation and consumer groups contend Trump’s shower plan is unnecessary and wasteful. Vice president of advocacy at the organization Consumer Reports, David Friedman, explained showerheads already in the United States “achieve high levels of customer satisfaction” whilst saving folks money. Several digital outlets report if it advances the proposal could face court disputes.

