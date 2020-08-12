How to Use Instagram Presets

Social Media

Instagram presets are also called Lightroom presets. They are basically advanced Instagram filters wherein you can edit your photos in many ways and adjust individual settings.

Advanced Instagram presets allow you to edit your photos in one simple click. It will immediately change your images contrast, clarity, colors, and so much more. In other words, you can enjoy professional edits ASAP.

What are Instagram Presets?

Presets for Instagram is an advanced way of editing your photos. If you want your pictures to have a cohesive look, that’s what you want to do. Photos edited with these presets will all have similar tones that will match your Instagram feed or interior design perfectly.

How do you obtain Instagram Presets?

123Presets.store has a large collection of presets that you can choose from (more than 80 different styles). 123Presets created multiple collections of presets that match the latest photo editing trends. All you need to do is to choose a style that you love and the preset will do all the work for you.

These Instagram presets have been created by a professional photographer who makes sure that you won’t get any unwanted yellow tones in your images. Eye pleasing and matching colors in every image.

How do you use Instagram Presets?

First, you will need a free mobile app called Lightroom. That’s the program that most professional photographers use to edit their images. Once you purchase the preset, you will have to install it to your phone and upload it to Lightroom. Here’s a quick step by step guide on how to do that:

Method Number One:

Download mobile Lightroom app. Purchase your dream presets. After the purchase, you will receive an email from 123Presets. Click a button called “Download Your Presets” You will see many DNG files (these are your presets), download all of them. Find Lightroom applet (press more, if you can’t find it among the most common) Click “Launch Lightroom Now” Sort your gallery by the import date Click on a circle with the three dots on the top right corner Click “Create Preset” Enter your presets name. Click the checkmark on the top right corner. Choose a photo that you want to retouch. Go to the “Presets” button and click on it. Done! Now you can save your newly edited photo to your phone.

Method Number Two:

Save each preset as a picture to your photo gallery. (You’ll see blank images without any information). Open Lightroom mobile app. Upload DNG files to the Lightroom Gallery. Sort the Lightroom Gallery by import date. Create Preset.

How do you make the most out of your Instagram Presets?

Take photos in natural lighting. The better your photos will be lit, the more quality they will have. Quality is the key element when editing pictures. No editing app can increase the quality of your images.

When taking photos in soft natural light, you will be able to focus on your model instead of trying to figure out the shadows. Lighting is one of the key elements in photography and that can change your photos edit results dramatically.

How do you take photos and get the best results?

For example, if you shoot indoors, make sure that there is enough light coming out through the window. Ideally, you want to stand in front of the window so that you would get as much light as possible.

When taking photos outside, avoid direct sun. Direct sun can create unwanted shadows under the model’s eyes or really blow out your images. It’s possible to create beautiful photos in direct sun as well. However, it will take you more time to learn how to do it.