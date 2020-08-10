5 of New South Wales Most Dangerous Roads

Social News

It’s certainly an unpleasant thought, but car accidents can occur at any time, and each of us is likely to experience at least once in our lifetime. While many accidents are minor and will only result in property damage, there’s always the chance that someone is injured or killed. Last year, 1,146 people were killed on Australian roads, and 45% of these accidents were single-vehicle crashes. More than one hundred Australians are involved in fatal collisions each month, and over two thousand more are injured. New South Wales is an especially dangerous area, and these are some of the worst roads in the state.

M4 Western Motorway

Sydney’s M4 Western Motorway has been deemed the single worst road in both New South Wales and in all of Australia’s highway network. The 24 kilometer stretch from Parramatta Road to the spaghetti bowl intersection is considered particularly treacherous and is a frequent crash site, sometimes with multi-vehicle pile-ups. The final off-ramp before distance-based tolls are introduced is widely considered the most dangerous area due to the frequency of stand-stills in a stretch where drivers frequently go 90 km/h.

Hume Highway

This has been considered the most dangerous road through Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, for nearly every year in the past six years. 40,000 people use this road daily, and work was undertaken in the 2010s to widen the road and add new lanes in several areas.

Victoria Road

The stretch of road that goes through West Ryde is frequently listed as one of the top 10 most dangerous NSW roads. The road borders a busy TAFE vocational college campus, making is a strong candidate for traffic issues. Pedestrians populate the area, and slow-moving buses come and go during peak hours.

Pennant Hills Road

This road frequently experiences heavy traffic from service vehicles, and traffic is usually bumper-to-bumper. Apartment additions haven’t helped the traffic issues, although a tunnel motorway project is meant to alleviate some of the traffic from buses and other large vehicles.

Pacific Highway

This highway combines some of the busiest commuter traffic with some of the busiest shopping centers which can result in near all-day traffic jams. In 2005 and 2009, this road accounted for 35% of all fatalities in NSW, though last year saw the number of crashes decrease slightly from its average.

Ambulance Cover

Naturally, the authorities will be alerted regarding any crash that involves an injury or death, and it’s likely an ambulance will be called to scenes involving a serious injury. While Australians are covered for emergency treatment in public hospitals thanks to Medicare, you may wish to consider acquiring an ambulance or hospital cover due to the frequency of car accidents. If someone else calls an ambulance for you, even if you refuse treatment, you can still be held responsible for the call-out fee. Compare NSW ambulance cover with iSelect to see if there’s a plan that makes sense for you.

Personal Injury Cases

Car accidents are inherently traumatizing, especially when there’s an injury involved. They can be extremely frustrating when you feel the accident was caused due to the fault or negligence of another driver. If you or a loved one has experienced a serious injury or wrongful death in an accident that wasn’t your fault, it’s a good idea to find out how to choose a personal injury lawyer. A car accident attorney generally works on a contingency basis, meaning you’ll only pay a percentage of your settlement if you win the case, so there’s little risk in trying.

To have your best chance at a successful outcome, always get medical attention as soon as possible following a car accident and collect photos of any injuries or damages involved.