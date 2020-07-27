Bugatti is selling a $35,000 electric car for children

Shareables

London-based Little Car Company and Bugatti have joined forces to produce 500 miniature electric Bugattis for children.

Dubbed the Bugatti Baby II, this new miniature all-electric car begins at about $35,000. It’s a contemporary version of the original Bugatti Baby from roughly a hundred years ago. Ettore Bugatti desired to make a vehicle in 1926 for his youngest son therefore he helped make a roadworthy half-sized imitation of the renowned Bugatti Type 35 racing car. To begin with, it was only meant to be one, however, the car maker’s customers were so thrilled by the small car that the company created around 500 more.

The new Baby II is 75% of the size of an authentic Bugatti Type 35. While the Baby II original was intended for an eight-year-old to operate, the new car is designed for young teens. And, it’s electric this time. The Baby II is available in three versions. The base model comes with two driving modes. The car can get up to 12 miles an hour in Novice mode. In Expert, it’s capable of reaching 30 miles an hour. The Pur Sang and Vitesse versions can move even faster.; respectively, these modernized versions go for $50,000 and $68,000, and a Speed Key comes with them.

Andy Wallace, Bugatti test driver, and the same fella who on a test track pushed a Chiron over 300 miles an hour, assisted in developing the Baby II’s suspension settings. Wallace noted in a statement: “In its most powerful mode when you have the ‘Speed Key’ inserted, the Baby II is a very fast car. It’s quite impressive and brilliantly fun.” Purchasers of the two more premium variants can select whatever paint colors they want, including all the colors accessible on the Chiron. A configurator is available online at bugattibaby.com.

