5 Best Marvel TV Shows Available on Disney Plus

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), then you’re probably waiting for the release of its highly anticipated TV series like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and others.

That’s why you’re most likely subscribed to Disney+, the streaming platform that hosts all Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars series and films.

However, while waiting for these shows to come out, it’s better to check out the best Marvel TV shows available now, if you haven’t seen them yet.

While most have no connection with what happened throughout the MCU, the shows are great in their own right. So, if you’re looking for a show to watch, below are the top Marvel shows to get you started.

X-Men

This classic 1992 animated series lasted six seasons with 76 half-hour episodes.

Aside from that sweet memorable guitar lick in the intro, X-Men is a great introduction to the beloved mutants. The series translates the story arcs from the comic book like The Dark Phoenix and Days of Future Past into your TV screens, years before their movie adaptations.

And while X-Men is not part of the current MCU roster, their inclusion in Disney+ (and the fact that Disney gained Marvel and 21st Century Fox) should result into at least a movie or a series down the line. It’s about time, if you ask me!

Agent Carter

Set in the MCU, Agent Carter continues where Captain America: The First Avenger left off. While it only lasted two seasons because of declining viewership, it remains one of the best and critically acclaimed MCU series, thanks to Hayley Atwell’s portrayal of Peggy Carter, who balances life as a woman in the 1940s and a secret agent.

Aside from its smart female-led action, the series helps you fill in the gaps that happened after the first Captain America nicely and shows interactions of the main characters recurring characters in the MCU.

There’s been talks of reviving Agent Carter, and while nothing’s set in stone yet, what’s definitely sure is that the series should be well worth your time.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Similar to the X-Men animated series, Spider-Man TAS remained faithful to the comic books until the very end, much to the pleasure of its hardcore fans. Thankfully, the viewers enjoyed it just as much, which explains the strong four-season run it had from 1994-1998.

Considered as undoubtedly the greatest Spider-Man series ever made, it’s the first to show Peter Parker’s dual life as a college student and a crime-fighting superhero in a spider suit.

And while different versions of Spider-Man have been done to death by studio executives with varying degrees of reception, Spider-Man TAS captures it on its first try with unequivocal success.

Marvel’s Runaways

Another show set in the MCU, Marvel’s Runaways is one of the more recent entries in the Marvel catalogue of TV shows. The series was originally set to become a movie in 2013 but the success of 2012’s The Avengers shelved. Instead, we get the 2017 series originally from Hulu but was discontinued after its third season.

Nonetheless, this coming-of-age series comprising six teenagers on the run against their criminal parents who run Pride, a criminal organization, is one of the most exciting and introspective entries in the MCU.

Unlike the X-Men or Avengers, the teenagers don’t have unbelievable superpowers. All are youngsters with extraordinary gifts grounded in reality, so viewers don’t have to suspend their disbelief.

And as a series that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Marvel’s Runaways, as the kids say nowadays, slaps.

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Hero

Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a list if we didn’t include at least a series about The Avenger. Earth’s Mightiest Hero brings your favorite Avenger superhero into their animated form. It was released in 2010, years before the first Avengers movie.

The story follows the original Avengers (Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Giant-Man, and Wasp) as they’re joined by others like Captain America, Black Panther, and others.

The series deals with a collection of villains that weren’t featured as much in the movies like Kang the Conqueror, Doctor Doom (who appeared in The Fantastic Four movies), and others.

Also, it features lesser-known superheroes like Luke Cage and Iron Fist (who appeared in their own series on Netflix). It’s a fun look at the Avenger like you’ve never seen them before.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a reason to subscribe to Disney+, then you already have five reasons above. These shows should help satisfy your MCU fix before the other shows come out.

