The Worst Places to Be in the US During the Pandemic

The United States has the highest number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with more than 25% of the cases in the entire world. Reactions to the virus are varied throughout the country. Many of its citizens playing down the real threat of the disease even with an overwhelmingly high number of confirmed cases and deaths. With millions suffering from the disease and hundreds of thousands have perished, the US is now doing its best to contain the further transmission of the virus.

Here are the current situations in the worst-hit places in the US during the pandemic:

Current Situation of COVID-19 in the US (Recent 7-day data)

#1 Most Number of Confirmed Cases

New York

The State of New York may as well be considered as the hotspot of COVID-19 in the US. Based on recent data, the State of New York has a total number of 435,753 positive cases. From this number, a total of 223,107 positive cases is from New York City alone. The remaining number came from the surrounding cities and islands comprising the entirety of New York State.

The high number of cases in the state, and the city alone, albeit unexpected is also not as surprising. This may be attributed to the fact that it is one of the most densely populated cities in the entire country. Known as a global hub of business and commerce, the city is home to the headquarters of multiple international companies. This spans numerous industries like tourism, fashion, finance, media, and more. The state expects tourists and travelers by the thousands daily. The widespread transmission of the disease in the city is almost inevitable.

California

Based on the data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California has exceeded the number of cases from New York State and New York City combined. Recording a daily rate of around 8,000 to 9,000 since the start of July, front liners and experts from California are surprised the numbers have not decreased at all. California was the first state in the US that imposed stay-at-home orders to its citizens as early as March. As soon as they saw that the cases were decreasing, California started to reopen their cities and to relax quarantine protocols.

Florida

Just like New York and California, Florida is also a coastal state. Based on a report earlier this year, a high concentration of positive cases is seen in coastal areas. As the number of cases increases in these states, the middle region of the US is at high risk. To date, Florida has recorded a total of 369,834 total positive cases.

#2 Most Number of Deaths

New York City (and New York)

A high population can mean a high number of confirmed cases. The record-high number of cases can mean high rates of death. New York City alone suffered from 24,000 deaths. Other parts of New York state suffered an additional number of 8,000 deaths.

New Jersey

A state right next to New York City, New Jersey places second in the most number of COVID-19 related deaths in the US. The state records more than 15,000 deaths since March of this year. Allegedly, Patient Zero from New Jersey is a medical front liner who works in a hospital in New York City.

#3 Most Number of Active Cases

Florida

Out of the more than 360,000 positive cases in the State of Florida, it is estimated that 90% of these cases are still yet to recover. According to experts, this is a very worrying number as hospitals and clinics around the state are starting to reach their full capacities. Also, the state of Florida has the most number of weekly confirmed cases.

#4 Highest Rate of Infection

Florida

At this point, experts are finding it hard to pinpoint the main reason behind the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida. Schools are closed, businesses are also temporarily shut down. On top of this, there are strict social distancing protocols in public areas like beaches and parks. Just in the last seven days, the State of Florida recorded more than 77,000 confirmed cases, with a record-high number of more than 9,400 cases in a single day. This is the highest in the entire country.

#5 Special Mentions

Louisiana

The state ranks second in the most number of confirmed cases per 1 Million population even if the state only has around 96,000 positive cases. It also ranked 7th in the most number of deaths per 1 Million population with a total of more than 3,600 deaths.

Arizona

The state ranks fourth in the most number of confirmed cases per 1 Million population. Out of its more than 140,000 confirmed cases, more than 85% still have not recovered. There are multiple allegations that the State government lifted the quarantine protocols prematurely. The state government has re-imposed the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, and other public areas until the COVID-19 transmission is slowed down. Schools and some businesses are also temporarily closed.

