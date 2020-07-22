Jackpot winner claims $95 million dressed as Darth Vader

Social Media

A man in Jamaican man who won $95 million in jackpot winnings went to claim his astounding prize dressed as Darth Vader.

W. Brown, the man who won the large lottery prize, donned a Darth Vader costume so he could keep his identity secretive to ensure his freshly found fortune and safety. Assistant vice president of Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited, Simone Clarke-Cooper, told local reporters that it isn’t atypical for persons to conceal their identities after coming into a godsend, specifically in districts with high crime rates.

Clarke-Cooper said: “Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets. In other markets, they don’t necessarily do it, but here I think they opt to do it to keep themselves safe. We are not going to tell them not to do that because their safety is of paramount importance to us as well. People have been coming with their own disguises. They usually don’t need our help, and they are usually very creative, perhaps beyond anything that we could think of or imagine, and it has been very effective over the years.”

In another instance, two years ago a woman from Jamaica named “N. Gray,” retrieved her $180 million Super Lotto jackpot sporting a grinning emoji mask. W. Brown, who purchased the winning ticket in May Pen at the Di Endz Sports Bar, said he desires to use the funds to assist the people dearest to him. He told the news: “Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn’t attend school because my parents didn’t have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Lottery Jackpot Winner Seals Identity With A ‘Scream’ Mask

Darth Vader Posts Selfie On ‘Star Wars’ Instagram Account