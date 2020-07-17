Jeweler buries $1M of treasure and is selling tickets for a quest

Social Good

Johnny Perri, owner of Macomb County shop J&M Jewelers, closed his shop, buried $1 million in jewels, and is selling tickets for a Treasure Quest.

“I said Amy, we can take everything out and retire or we can bury it across the state of Michigan,” Perri said. He and his spouse Amy went with the second option – burying treasure worth a million dollars in dozens of sites north throughout the Upper Peninsula, from metro Detroit. “We went through waterfalls, streams, we kayaked everywhere. As soon as I release the clues the race is on,” Perri continued. “I was going nuts at home with nothing to do pacing back and forth.”

The squeeze of the outbreak was too hard on his business. So, after 23 years, Perri is shutting, with a new way to earn loot. They are slinging “Treasure Quest” tickets and ticket holders will receive a set of clues on a particular date. He explained: “You follow the riddle, you got a little wit, a little adventure in you, you’ll find it quick – I don’t expect it to go more than a week.” How much is each prize worth? Approx $4,000. There is a finite amount of tickets for every Treasure Quest, however. “We have a GPS in there so I know if it’s moved,” Perri elaborated.

August 1 is when the first hunt launches. Perri said: “This one is about approximately $4,200 with the price of silver at $20 an ounce.” It took roughly four months to set the quest up – selecting locations distinctive his life and his reinvented life as a wed man. “A lot of perseverance, it’s what bonded us,” Perri added. “Giving people adventure is giving them something to believe in again, besides this COVID crap.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Hidden Treasure Chest Filled With Gems & Gold is Found in Mountains

Man Buys Dresser For $100 At Yard Sale, Finds Hidden Treasure Inside