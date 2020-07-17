Teens are disguising as mask-wearing grandmas to try to buy alcohol

Social Media

Teenagers are dressing themselves up as elderly grandmas in COVID-19 face masks as a way to purchase liquor without showing ID.

In an epidemic, no one is aware you’re under 21 years old. That’s what Gen Z has found out as they’ve upgraded the fake ID for the novel coronavirus era, busting in liquor stores disguised as elderly grandmas donning COVID-19 face masks. The “hoax” has taken social media app TikTok by tempest, with videos of subscribers adorned as dipsomaniac nannas – ostensibly triumphant, bottles in hand – pulling in millions of views.

Jason Lawhead, a stand-up comedian, posted on Twitter: “Now that we have to wear masks, this is the best time to buy alcohol with a fake ID since the early ’80s.” One adolescent said on social media to her under-legal-age compatriots: “PSA: Use ur fakes as much as possible bc if you wear a mask they can’t see ur whole face lol.” @dannyfailure posted: “I hope lots of teens are out there illegally buying alcohol with face masks on, confidently not looking at all like their fake ID.”

One video on TikTok with nearly 2 million views exhibits a blond girl having wrinkles sketched on with makeup. The footage then displays her in a car park using a walking frame, wearing wire-rimmed glasses, a baggy jumper, a babushka headscarf, and clasping a bottle of pink liquid. Another video with roughly 2.5 million views shows a young woman in glasses, a grey wig, and an elderly-person costume mask. With her gloves and a surgical mask on, she appears to be an innocent septuagenarian. The clip reveals her coming back with liquor in tow, celebrating with her pals while she tears off her mask.

