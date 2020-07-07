Feuding couple throw buckets of urine and feces at each other

Social Relationships

Police in Wichita Falls arrested 39-year-old Matthew Vasquez after he reportedly threw a bucket of urine and feces at a woman.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Monday, officers answered a call at the 3700 block of Hudson for a commotion, according to the probable cause report. When the police arrived, they found the perp, later named as Vasquez, hanging by the curb and the victim seated on the porch of their camper, according to the report. Vasquez claimed he was defending himself from the woman that slapped him several times and was hurling feces at him, according to the report.

Vasquez started tossing the victim’s belongings outside of the trailer and pushed the victim outside as well, the report stated. The victim attempted to go back in to get the rest of her items when Vasquez pushed her and chucked a bucket of urine and feces at her and her possessions, according to the affidavit. The woman lobbed the bucket back at Vasquez, where he then forced her on the floor and planted his knee on her jaw, according to the report.

The cops observed that the woman had blood on her face and in her mouth, and her jaw was misaligned, the report noted. An AMR ambulance came and informed the woman that her jaw was either broken or dislocated, causing her permanent disfigurement, according to the affidavit. The victim declined treatment. Vasquez was detained, taken to jail, and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. A judge set Vasquez’s bond at $10,000.

