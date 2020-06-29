One person is permanently blind & 3 are dead after drinking hand sanitizer

Case Studies

One person is permanently blind from methanol poisoning and three are dead in New Mexico after drinking hand sanitizer, health officials said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, an additional three persons are in critical condition. Reportedly, all seven individuals drank hand sanitizer loaded with methanol. Some folks have been known to utilize hand sanitizer to get inebriated because of its alcohol content. Before the outbreak, hand sanitizer was prohibited in numerous prisons based on concerns that prisoners would use it to ignite fires or drink it. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested that facilities ponder relaxing bans on alcohol-based sanitizer to help battle COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration advised people this week not to use sanitizer items manufactured by Eskbiochem SA as a result of the possible presence of a virulent chemical. Federal officials unearthed methanol — which when ingested or absorbed through the skin can be toxic — in specimens of hand sanitizers supplied by the Mexican company. It’s vague whether the sufferers in New Mexico exploited the same kind of hand sanitizers.

Exposure to considerable quantities of methanol can result in vomiting, blurred vision, headache, permanent damage to the nervous system, permanent blindness, coma, seizures, or death. New Mexico Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel spoke in a statement: “If you think you may have used or consumed hand sanitizer containing methanol, please seek medical care. An antidote to methanol poisoning is available, but the earlier someone gets treated for methanol poisoning the better the chance of recovery.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Do NOT Masturbate with Hand Sanitizer, Please

Toilet Paper & Hand Sanitizers Become Arcade Game Prizes Due to Covid-19