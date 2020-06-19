Politics

Facebook has excised campaign adverts by President Trump and VP Mike Pence that showcased an upside-down red triangle, an emblem once employed by Nazis.

Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, revealed Thursday at a House Intelligence Committee hearing that the advertisements had been deleted, saying the platform does not allow symbols of vile persuasion “unless they’re put up with context or condemnation.” Gleicher noted: “In a situation where we don’t see either of those, we don’t allow it on the platform and we remove it. That’s what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used, we would take the same action.”

Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s campaign communications director, said in a statement that the anatropous red triangle was a symbol utilized by Antifa therefore it was featured in an ad about Antifa. He explained the triangle is not in a symbol of hate in the Anti-Defamation League’s database. Murtaugh added, “But it is ironic that it took a Trump ad to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group.” The advert started running on Wednesday.

Antifa is an aegis term for wing militants destined more by dogma than managerial structure. Trump has pointed fingers at Antifa for the bloodshed that flared during some of the protests recently, though federal law enforcement officials have provided little proof of this. Meanwhile, this week the Trump administration projected rolling back legal safeguards for technology companies for content posted on their sites/apps.

YOU MAY LIKE:

16 Books About Donald Trump You Won’t Believe Are Real

Hideous Trump Tattoos That Will Make You Feel Better About Even Your Worst Decisions