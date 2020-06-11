SND.TV

Mindblowing footage nabbed this weekend exhibits a plane getting struck by 3 bolts of lightning just before descending on Heathrow Airport‘s runway.

The video was recorded minutes before the plane tried to land in central London in stormy weather. In the footage, three lightning forks are seen hitting the aircraft, which was taped gliding in a sky overcast with gray clouds. It appears the lightning bolts emanate from different directions before intersecting to strike the plane, which remains flying after the run into. An eyewitness who watched the incident blossom from his seventh-floor balcony expressed: “What a moment to get the camera out.

“When I watched it back I thought ‘Oh my God it’s hit the plane. Flipping heck.’ It was such a large bolt it looks like it hit the floor. I just hope no one was hurt,” spoke the man, according to various news outlets. The clip of the lightning bolts hitting the plane has gone viral on the web, amassing a number of shocked responses. It is improbable that anyone was injured in the mishap, as commercial aircraft are constructed to sustain weather commotions.

In fact, aircraft are barraged by lightning every day in the week. It is projected that each plane is struck by electric bolts at least once every two years. Passenger planes are assembled with electrical shielding which safeguards the inside of the aircraft from electrostatic discharges, according to reports. Souls on board the plane often don’t observe the lightning or experience a mere swift flash.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Teenager ‘Feels Like Superman’ After Being Hit With A Lightning Bolt

Two Giraffes Hit By Lightning, Killed Instantly At Florida Wildlife Park