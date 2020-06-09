Hidden Treasure Chest Filled With Gems & Gold is Found in Mountains

Social Media

After sitting unaffected for more than a decade, a treasure chest retaining precious gems and gold nuggets has been unearthed in the Rocky Mountains.

The box was stashed by Forrest Fenn, a millionaire art dealer; his only clues consisted of a poem and a map. Though after innumerable quests, the hunt has ended. Fenn wrote in a statement: “The treasure has been found. It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains, and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”



The fruitful searcher has not come forward. Fenn noted: “The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East.” The discovery was confirmed by a picture. The search for the art dealer ‘s buried treasure became a thrill, enticing tens of thousands of people to attempt to decode the clues and commence on what they wished would be a life-modifying hike in the wild. However, for years after the initial clues emerged in The Thrill of the Chase, a self-published book of Fenn’s, no one could locate the exact spot.

For a few, it became a dangerous fixation: In the midst of seeking the $2 million trove at least four people have perished. Following reports that searchers had passed away while looking for his hoard, Fenn tried to deter people from taking precarious risks, remarking: “The treasure is not hidden in a dangerous place. I hid it when I was about 80 years old.” In 2017, the treasure stasher said he estimates at least 250,000 persons have looked for the precious items.

