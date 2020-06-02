Did the Simpsons Predict George Floyd’s Death & the BLM Protests?

Shareables

Photos of George Floyd’s murder that seem to be from The Simpsons, have gone viral; hinting that the cartoon predicted the tragedy many years ago.

Twitter enjoyers shared the images wondering how the animated show was able to foretell the assault that took place last week in the city of Minneapolis, when a Caucasian police officer knelt on a middle-aged African-American man’s neck resulting in him losing his life, in what many view as a racially-fueled crime. Thence sparking Black Lives Matter protests throughout the United States and numerous countries around the globe.

Ok… I literally looked this up. How the hell did they do all this? pic.twitter.com/0rqWrUcXb1 — R Boddy aka American Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RhiannonBoddy) June 1, 2020

But, the photos that appear to precisely portray Floyd’s death were created in fact by Yuri Pomo, an Italian cartoonist following the acclaimed altercation. According to an URL he’s put in his Instagram bio, for the past year the illustrator has been renowned for converting many public figures into Simpson’s characters after it began as a gag. Pomo formed two separate cartoons; one exhibiting scenes leading to Floyd’s demise and another moment in his memory, displaying protesters urging he receives justice.

The long-running cartoon has predicted a lot of real-life events, though. Some folks sustain that The Simpsons predicted the Ebola outbreak in 2014 seventeen years before it occurred. In a scene from the “Lisa’s Sax” episode, Marge implies an under-the-weather Bart read a book named “Curious George and the Ebola Virus.” The infection wasn’t especially rampant in the 1990s, however, years later it was the peak of the news docket.

