“I’m Marrying My Biological Dad,” Says 18-year-old Woman

A woman, 18, distressingly disclosed that she’s walking down the aisle with her biological father, saying the wedding will “represent our uniqueness”.

The aberrant condition – better regarded as “consensual incest” – can occur sometimes when biological parents reunify with their kids after many years apart when the youngster has become an adult. In this matter, the bride-to-be noted that when she was 16 she started a romantic relationship with her dad after he came back into her life after being disconnected for 12 years. The teenager expressed that it wasn’t long before they knew they possessed “strong feelings for each other.”

“We discussed whether it was wrong and then we kissed. And then we made out, and then we made love for the first time. That was when I lost my virginity,” said the young woman. I want it to represent our uniqueness, so we aren’t doing a white wedding. The color scheme is black and purple, and we are both going to wear Converse tennis shoes. He’s wearing jeans and a nice dress shirt. He says he’s not wearing a bow tie, but it’s my wedding and I am saying that he is.

“My grandmother and grandfather — my fiancé’s parents — are going to attend and my grandpa will give me away. The tables will have bouquets of trees without leaves to represent our marriage, which will be like a growing tree. My dress will be black.” The nuptial plans have since gone viral on Facebook, with many evidently startled by the disturbing love fable. One said: “No, no, no. I hope to God she doesn’t go through with this wedding and she comes to her senses.” While another posted: “This is so wrong, so so so wrong. I wish someone would step in and save this poor girl.”

