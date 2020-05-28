‘Sorry, No Mask Allowed’: Bar Turns Away Mask Wearers Amid Pandemic

Shareables

“No mask allowed.” That’s the rule a Texas bar is asking its guests to follow, defying the coronavirus guidance set by federal, state, and county leaders.

A sign was posted this week outside the Liberty Tree Tavern as the tavern enters reopening after the COVID-19 outbreak. The posting read: “Due to our concern for our customers if they FEEL (not think) that they need to wear a mask, they should stay at home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one. Sorry, no mask allowed.” The sign then urged that it would abide by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s prerequisites of 6 feet of social distancing between groups and constraining occupancy of bars to 25%.

The sign added: “Sorry for the inconveniences please bear with us through the ridiculous fearful times.” Judge Paul Pape pulled his face covering order roughly three weeks later after the governor issued an executive order reducing local enforcement of such standards as part of his ploy to reopen businesses in Texas. Charles Chamberlain, a regular at Liberty Tree, claimed he has been there about four times unmasked since bars were permitted to reopen.

“I was quarantined in the Med Center for 12 months during my cancer treatments in Houston. When I quit my treatments the doctor asked me if I was ready to die, and I looked at him and said, This ain’t even living, it’s existing,’” noted Chamberlain. “This quarantine… that’s not living, that’s existing. Going to the bar, going to the lake, going swimming with your friends, barbecuing, fishing — that’s living. You should have a choice of what you want to do. If I get it, I get it. If I do, I’ll deal with that. You can’t live forever.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Unfazed Man Smokes At Bar As Armed Robbery Takes Place

Woman Takes Off Knickers & Uses Them as Face Mask to Get Served