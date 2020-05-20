Shareables

Make some coffee, pour a cup, prep your canvas, and grab your paints, — for Bob Ross now has his own digital channel.

Bob Ross Inc. has partnered with Cinedigm to launch a channel boasting the late art instructor’s vintage PBS show The Joy of Painting. On Samsung The Bob Ross Channel is currently live and extends to Roku on May 18, followed by a rollout on VOD devices globally in the next several months. The newfound Bob Ross Channel will highlight the series’ eventful paintings and moments, featuring about 380 throwback episodes.

For 31 seasons, art instructor, TV host, and painter with the outright distinctive hair Bob Ross garnered viewers around the planet with his televised exhibitions. The Joy of Painting initially launched on United States public TV stations, broadcasting from 1983-94. The showed featured Ross illustrating his “wet on wet” method, which removes the need for each coating of paint to dry. In real-time, the talent produces serene natural scenes including snow-covered forests, tranquil lakes, cascading waterfalls, distant mountain summits, and his trademark “happy” clouds.

Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks expressed: “Bob Ross has emerged as a major pop culture icon in recent years, and The Joy of Painting has, arguably, never been more popular as a result. With this channel, viewers can easily access Ross’ classic episodes in one convenient place — allowing loyal fans to relive his most memorable moments while introducing Ross and his groundbreaking series to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts.” Ross died of lymphoma in 1995 at age 52.

