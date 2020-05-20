Man Gouges Out Neighbor’s Eyes Over A Noisy Rooster

Social Media

A man in West Virginia is blamed for gouging out the eyes of his neighbor and slaying him after an argument over a deafening rooster, police said.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Richard Wayne Ellison of Rock, WV was charged with second-degree murder in link with the murder of Benny Foutch. Ellison informed a detective he slaughtered the rooster because it was crowing too vociferously, and then gouged Foutch’s eyes out simply because “Satan made him do it.” The Princeton Rescue Squad had been phoned to the house on an unconnected complaint and discovered Foutch’s body outside his home on the porch.

“Blood was coming out of his orbital sockets,” authorities wrote. Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn explained that while snapping photos around Foutch’s frame, he detected “a large number of feathers, which appeared to be from a chicken,” says the criminal complaint. Ellison’s son stated his dad had brought a deceased rooster back to his property. When Ellison was asked about Foutch, an investigator noted Ellison performed “a hand motion of pressing his thumbs to his eyes.”

Horn expressed in the complaint: “He advised he went up there to kill the rooster because of a movie he had watched and because it was crowing. He later explained that he pressed his thumbs into Benny’s eyes, he advised that he stayed there until he knew Benny was dead. He made the statement that he killed him, referring to the incident with Benny. He made a reference that Lucifer made him do it. He kept asking me to shoot him, that he deserved it. He then talked about getting somebody in the jail to kill him.” Via a videoconference, Ellison was arraigned and his bail was set at $200,000.

