Celebrities Who Have Made Bitcoin One Of The Most Profitable Investments

Social Celebs

Bitcoin (BTC) showed strong volatility ahead of the third halving of the block reward. But what should traders pay special attention to in the course of this event? Record gap in Bitcoin features on Monday which is one of the biggest Bitcoin futures gaps in history. This amounts to over $1,200.

Immediate Edge is the best platform for the bitcoin transaction. Most people who invest in cryptocurrencies earn more than $75,000 a year, and they do so for the possibility of high returns rather than believing they are the money of the future.

Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and Sir Richard Branson are just some of the celebrities who have decided to support cryptocurrencies.

The global Bitcoin revolution has left no one indifferent. From Hollywood to the European soccer stadiums, through the recording studios in New York, it has been seen how actors, athletes, singers, politicians, and other celebrities have given their support in one way or another to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Here we assess various celebrities who publicly come out in criptomonedas campaigns as well as those who have declared that they have Bitcoins or other crypto activities within their investment portfolio.

Lionel Messi

Messi’s connection came after he became a brand ambassador for Sirin Labs, a technology development company. The Israeli-born company is closely related to Blockchain technology and the advertising carried out by the FC Barcelona captain was about the launch of his Finney phone. The mobile uses Blockchain technology to improve user security.

Steven Seagal

Image Source

Recognized as a master of martial arts, Steven Seagal was one of the most acclaimed action actors in the 90s. His connection to the world of cryptocurrencies is quite confusing and comes amid a somewhat fraudulent ICO as it turned out to be. Bitcoiin2Gen. Seagal became confirmed as an ambassador for the cryptocurrency and its developers assured that the actor had become a “believer” in the new currency.

The beliefs did not last long as Seagal quietly withdrew from the project when allegations of the project’s veracity were being brought up by various personalities from the crypto market.

Andrew Yang

Image Source

Democratic pre-candidate for the 2020 US presidential election, Andrew Yang is popular within the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He is currently accepting Bitcoin as a donation for his presidential campaign. These donations are made through the Lightning Network since this way his team explains that the commissions of the Blockchain network are saved.

One of Yang’s proposals is to implement a clear regulation for cryptocurrencies within the jurisdiction of the United States. In this regard, Yang mentioned that what is sought is “Create clear guidelines in the world of digital assets so that companies and individuals can invest and innovate in the area without fear of regulatory change.”

At the time of writing this note, Yang is ranked 8th in polls to determine who will be nominated by the Democratic Party for the 2020 presidential elections.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image Source

The 1998 Oscar winner for Best Actress and actress who played Pepper Potts in all of the Marvel movies so far is also a renowned entrepreneur and business advisor within the US market. Among the companies she advises is the Abra Company, the popular wallet that allows you to buy stocks and securities with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Abra’s relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow came after Abra’s CEO Bill Barhydt chose the actress as an advisor on the television show “Planet of the Apps!”.

In addition to these consultancies, Paltrow has publicly demonstrated his support for Bitcoin with a tweet that she published in November 2018 where she stated how good was a particular article in explaining what Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were.

Ashton Kutcher

The “Two and a half men” actor is one of the most emphatic advocates Bitcoin has gotten since Hollywood. Although he has publicly devoted himself to acting, Kutcher is also known within the world of finance.

Since 2013, Kutcher has been speaking very positively about Bitcoin, Blockchain, and cryptocurrencies in general. With his various investment firms, Kutcher early invested in BitPay, the Ripple cryptocurrency, and the RobinHood exchange.