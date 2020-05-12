COVID-19 Has Apparently Been Detected In Sperm

Social Health

A study published on Monday seems to give some legitimacy to this uneasiness, revealing that the novel COVID-19 may be detectable in sperm.

At Shangqui Municipal Hospital in Shangqui, China, the study examined semen specimens from 38 patients, all of whom had been screened with the coronavirus. The researchers discovered that a small amount of the patients (roughly 16%), had discernable levels of the infection in their samples. The authors note, the evolution of the virus did not appear to have any effect on the levels of the germ in their sperm; four of the males were at the “acute” stage of the illness, while two of the males were categorized as having already recovered.

The study’s conclusions do not mean necessarily that COVID-19 is transmittable through sex, just that the infection may be present in small quantities in some sufferers’ reproductive tracts. After recovery, the research too did not follow up with its subjects, so it’s uncertain exactly how long the bug stayed in some of the men’s sperm. Yet the comparison of the results with those from a previous survey from February and March found no evidence of the virus in males who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If it could be proved that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually in future studies, sexual transmission might be a critical part of the prevention of transmission, especially considering the fact that SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the semen of recovering patients,” the study researchers say, advocating “abstinence or condom use” as possible preventive measures.”

