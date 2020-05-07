Lady Killed by Alligator While Doing Homeowner’s Nails

Social News

A woman in South Carolina was ambushed and slain by an alligator in a gated community while trying to do the homeowner’s nails on Tuesday.

Police say Cynthia Covert, 58, was attempting to touch the alligator when it snatched her. She was able to momentarily get out of the beast’s grasp and stood waist-deep in the pond. According to police reports, she spoke to the householder, “I guess I won’t do this again,” but the gator swiped Covert in its jaws once more and took her under. She died of drowning before firefighters and Charleston County deputies were able to shoot and slay the reptile. They utilized poles to fish her out of the pond, officials say.

The homeowner informed police Covert acted professionally in her salon however was loosened and agog at her home. She too stated Covert was drinking wine throughout her visit. While doing nails on the porch, Covert spotted the alligator and snapped pictures of it. The woman and her spouse that live at the abode yelled for her to get away from the animal as they saw it seize a deer a few days previous, deputies noted. Covert remarked, “I don’t look like a deer,” and reached out to touch the gator when it attacked, according to the report.

A neighbor and the husband tossed Covert a rope which she grabbed and stood up in the pond. After saying she would not attempt that again, she was dragged under the water again. For 10 minutes firefighters and deputies searched for Colvert before her body emerged. When the gator appeared again, a deputy shot it with a 9 mm handgun in the head. While Covert’s leg was seriously torn, an autopsy revealed she drowned.

