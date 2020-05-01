Social News

A U.S. postal carrier was shot and killed by a man on her route following dissensions about mail being withheld including economic impact checks.

Angela Summers was shot after an individual inside a residence she delivers mail to had not got their stimulus check, according to reports. 21-year-old Tony Cushingberry was charged Thursday with “second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime, according to court documents filed Wednesday,” various news outlets reported.

“Anyone who threatens, assaults, or otherwise harms a postal employee fulfilling her critical mission will be apprehended and held fully accountable,” Felicia George, Detroit Division Acting Inspector in Charge, spoke in a news release. The 45-year-old mail carrier was shot Monday afternoon in Indianapolis while delivering mail, according to various reports. During the standoff, Summers pulled out mace and sprayed Cushingberry before he shot her, reports say. A neighbor told reporters he overheard “angry words” and then “the pop of gunfire.”

Summers died at a nearby hospital, said the federal postal inspection service. Alondra Salazar told reporters: “She couldn’t speak, she was hyperventilating. I think she said something about her kid and that’s when I started crying.” The slain USPS worker, and mother of a teen daughter, summarized in a Twitter post last week that a family on her route menaced her and demanded their mail. The president of the union, Paul Toms, confirmed to the specifics about the economic impact checks being held. “I want something like this to never happen again,” he stressed.

