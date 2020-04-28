Experts Agree That Social Media Incorporation Should Be An Essential Part Of Web Design Now

Social Media

As the pandemic keeps affecting more and more people across the country and the planet, the importance of social media in business is becoming also becoming increasingly evident. The necessity of social media incorporation in web design has been undeniable in the last five years, but experts agree on the fact that now is the time when it should become a part of the planning process itself.

Effect of Covid-19: How it is Affecting Business On Social Media

The relationship between the increasing importance of social media in business and the pandemic which has everyone locked in their homes is quite apparent. With all other channels of marketing and advertising being shut indefinitely, social media remains the most important platform for businesses to market and brand on.

Followed closely by the websites and blogs themselves, a combination of social media sites, blog sites, and business sites is responsible for keeping marketing as a whole alive in this economic crisis. Web designers must now concentrate on creating websites that seamlessly integrate the three elements together.

Linking the Combination with SEO

Blogs, business sites, and social feeds must be interconnected and seamlessly so, but in order for the audience to actually find the businesses, search engine optimization had always been the key. What has changed is its importance in recent times., which has increased exponentially, thus presenting a significant challenge to SEO experts that most of them were not prepared to handle.

The Plight of the SEO Experts

In comparison to how the situation was before the lockdowns came into place, online platforms are now getting more and more competitive with each passing day, as new businesses begin to enter the market or old ones that did not care as much about SEO before have now begun to pour in resources for making headway.

Right now, only experienced web development and search engine experts like this SEO agency can actually help companies keep their heads afloat and rank high on Google. Newer agencies that have never worked under such pressure or in similarly competitive environments will begin to falter at this point. There is no time to accommodate the learning curve in this crisis.

We all need to understand that this is a situation that no one was prepared for in advance, but it’s also true that at least in the online segment, SEO companies, web developers, and various other IT professionals already have the tools and technology to slowly make it all work for their clients. In other words, the more experienced a business is in eCommerce, the more likely are they to succeed. However, that success must be supported and guided by experienced web development and SEO teams, as they themselves continue to figure out the new challenges, which are bound to pop up in any unprecedented situation.