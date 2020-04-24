Shareables

A man has been accused of breaking into a closed restaurant and spending four days drinking and eating thousands of dollars’ worth of beverages and food.

42-year-old Louis Angel Ortiz from Connecticut was arrested Friday morning after he was found slumbering with a bottle of rum inside an eatery downtown, the New Haven Police Department reports. Officials said cops arrived on the scene about 11:35 a.m. in response to a call about a robbery in progress. When detectives reviewed the establishment’s surveillance system, they declared that Ortiz had in fact broken into the eating house on Saturday.

Ortiz afterward “helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, beer, and liquor,” noted the New Haven Police Department in a statement shared via their Instagram. Authorities said Ortiz also abstracted beverages and additional items from the restaurant during his visit. According to police, restaurant management projects Ortiz had stolen and consumed thousands of dollars’ worth of beverages and food — notably 70 bottles of liquor.

The establishment has been confirmed as Soul De Cuba Café, a Cuban restaurant situated near Crown Street. The New Haven Police Department explained the business had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a manager’s regular check of the infrastructure led to the finding. Ortiz has been charged with criminal mischief in connection to the alleged incident, burglary, and larceny, in addition to failure to appear in court from an unrelated case, police said.

