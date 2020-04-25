Using The Most Out Of Instragram For Your Business

Social Media

When it comes to social media, most businesses realize that they must figure out how to make various platforms work for them. It’s not enough to just have a website and just have an email. Businesses must now share out products and services via Facebook, post on Twitter to stay ahead of any chatter on what they’re doing, and connect on LinkedIn to make sure that potential employees see their workplaces as amenable to future consideration.

And then there’s Instagram. Once a photo-driven place for inspiration, Instagram has become something much bigger, especially for small businesses. Especially as Instagram has become much more shopper-driven, businesses must figure out how to create a strategy to get their posts seen and to share information with the right kinds of audiences. It’s a place not just for inspiration, but for education and connection. What does that process look like? This graphic explains it.