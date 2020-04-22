Tourists Found Self-Isolating in a Cave After Running Out of Money for Hotels

Social News

Near a northern Indian town, six foreign tourists self-confined in a cave after they ran out of loot to pay for hotel stays, according to officials.

Police officers said two women and the four men from the United States, Turkey, Ukraine, Nepal, and France had been residing in Uttarakhand inside a cave near Rishikesh for several weeks when law enforcement discovered them on Tuesday, reports say. The bunch of tourists ran out of funds for their hotel last month and relocated to the cave, where they were rationing their cash for supplies and food.

“They had been living in the cave since March 24, the police found them on Sunday and moved them to Swarg Ashram near Rishikesh. We have asked them to self-quarantine for two weeks as a precaution but the group seemed healthy,” Mukesh Chand, a Uttarakhand police spokesperson, told news reporters. India has been on lockdown to curb the circulation of the novel COVID-19 since the end of March. The country has reported 604 deaths from the virus and 18,990 coronavirus cases.

Since March 20, tourists have not been permitted to enter Uttarakhand due to a state order issued a component of the lockdown. Roughly 700 foreign tourists remain in Rishikesh, according to reports. Thanks to The Beatles, Rishikesh has evolved into a tourist hotspot; in 1968, the band visited the area to get away from Beatlemania and plunge into spirituality and meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Today, it deems itself the “yoga capital of the world.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

12 Boys Missing In Flooded Cave Found Alive After 9 Days

Hollywood Producers Head To Thai Cave Rescue Site To Plan Blockbuster Film