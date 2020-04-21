Pastor Urges U.S. Citizens to Donate Stimulus Checks to His Church

Social Media

A pastor, who was accused of almost running over a COVID-19 protester with a bus, is now urging people to donate their stimulus money to his church.

Life Tabernacle Church’s Pastor Tony Spell said he, his wife and kids have all donated the stimulus cash they got from the federal government to the church fund assigned to help music ministers, missionaries, and evangelists. Utilizing #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, he is requesting other Americans and members of his congregation to do the same contending these women and men of faith have not been able to collect contributions from typical church donations in over a month.

“We are giving to those who do not have,” the pastor said. “We are challenging you, if you can, give your stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries who do not get the package. They don’t file taxes the way you and I do,” said Pastor Spell. “We do not want SBA loans,” he continued. “We don’t want the government to give us a dime. We are happy to provide for ourselves. Never will our federal or state government put one penny into our church, because the second they do, they control us.”

Meantime, Louisiana’s Central Police Department stated Tuesday that the pastor turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him a day earlier. Over the weekend, he was charged with improper backing of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday afternoon Spell was released. He was also apprehended in March for violating the lockdown order and hit with six misdemeanor counts. Speaking to reporters after that arrest, Spell said he was exercising a mandate from Jesus Christ and his First Amendment rights.

