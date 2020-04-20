Sisters Die 100 Years Apart From Two Different Global Pandemics

Social Media

A pair of sisters have passed away from two separate global epidemics, over one hundred years apart, according to a report on Monday.

Selma Ryan perished Monday from COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Texas, three days after commemorating her 96th birthday. Her demise comes after her elder sister, Esther — who Selma never met — succumbed at the age of five in the midst of the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak. “On April 3, I got a call from the facility that five residents, including my mother, were running a temperature,” Vicki, Ryan’s daughter, told reporters.

“Over the next five days, I watched through the window as she got sicker and sicker. It was so hard to not be with her. Her 96th birthday was April 11. Our family gathered outside her window, but it was obvious that something terrible had happened.” Vicki noted the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Ryan had tested positive for the coronavirus following her death, reported the station. The United States has seen more than a quarter of all COVID-19 contagions with at least 40,700 deaths from the infection, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The coronavirus, depicted as the worst epidemic since the Spanish Flu, has infected more than 2.5 million persons and killed at least 165,300 around the world. The Spanish Flu is projected to have contaminated one-third of the world’s population or 500 million people, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 50 million individuals at least died globally from the infection with about 676,000 fatalities taking place in the U.S.

