Social Media Marketing Tips from Gary Vaynerchuk

Social media platforms have as many as over 3 billion active users globally, which explains why businesses can ignore social marketing only at their own peril. It is important to have a strategic and consistent approach towards social media marketing and have high ROI.

However, few businesses actually manage to achieve success with marketing efforts on social media platforms.

Gary Vaynerchuk has managed this quite easily, and has taken his 3 million USD worth family wine business to more than a 60 million USD earning venture, mainly with the help of YouTube. He is now the owner of Wine Library TV, a channel dedicated to wine, and the marketing agency VaynerMedia.

Here are some of his social media marketing tips for every entrepreneur out there.

1. Plan like a media agency

This needs you to put out all the important content that will entertain or inform your audience. You may try to be active in sharing audio clips, quotes, articles and informational videos for people across various top social media websites, like Vaynerchuk himself. Or you can imitate the posts on lifestyle, fashion and beauty a la Kim Kardashian. You will be able to get a very engaged audience base that will be ready to purchase your products as soon as you launch them.

Often, business owners post only about their services or products. This is a big mistake. However, to think and act like a media agency, you need to create content which is relevant as well as creative. It does not always have to be too promotional in tone.

2. Repurpose content in creative ways

You can have videos, keynotes and other long-form content separated into small bits of content that may be shared across various platforms. It is possible to repurpose keynotes into multiple social media content pieces that can help you to get millions of views for your brand. As an entrepreneur, you will be hard pressed for time to create high quality content that can be made viral. However, through repurposing content, you can save efforts and time.

A perfect example of this can be seen on the many different social media platforms that Gary focuses his content creation and marketing efforts. If you are only following Gary on Twitter and Facebook, you are likely missing out on what he has to say on platforms like LinkedIn.

While Gary is always repurposing and creating new content, there is definitely a twist and mix of content that is custom and unique to each platform he serves.

3. Offer things of value

To get things in return, you have to first provide your customers with something that is valuable to them. You can offer value to your customers through the content that you put out there through podcasts, social media accounts, blog etc. It can help you a lot in growing your own following, build a relationship of trust with the audience and establish your own authority by consistently offering valuable stuffs.

If you were to jump back a decade, you really wouldn’t see Gary that much in the social media space… unless you were very deep in the wine industry. Today, he is everywhere, and this is mainly due to his massive content creation and how he interviews, inspires and gives back to others.

This isn’t an easy task, but one he was able to master and implement with endless hours of time and hard work.

4. Maintain honesty

Honesty pays big time on social media platforms where generic or fake stuffs can be caught in a jiffy. Even if you manage to fool some people some of the time or all of them sometimes, it is impossible to hoodwink everybody all the time – as a famous saying goes. It is better to stay authentic.

This is something Gary talked about on his DailyVee video and podcast series. At the same time, with Gary always just talking honestly on any topic, it also makes it easier for him to create and push new content out, versus always trying to edit and critique himself before putting something out there.

On social media platforms, you can feel pressurized to compete and give something better and bigger to your audience each and every time. You might feel like showing major achievements in your life and workplace to show yourself as hugely successful, but that might hardly be the case at all times. It is important to have an understanding of your brand and remain honest to it. You should be dedicated towards making honest efforts, and try to show what makes your brand outstanding from the others.

6. Hustle more than competitors

Vaynerchuk is known for hustling, and you can too. As an entrepreneur, you cannot control everything on social media and business. However, you can actually put in enough time and effort in the creation and distribution of content across various platforms and have a daily engagement with other users on social media websites. If you are ready to hustle, you can be assured of success.

With more Instagram influencers gaining attention and new followers everyday, it’s important to make sure you always keep an eye on the competition. Even with the internet making it easier and faster than ever for someone to find overnight success, it also levels out the playing field and gives a world of competition that is coming at you non-stop.

7. Begin a B2B Podcast

According to Vaynerchuk, podcasts are excellent mediums for the B2B community to grab the attention of the audience. He says that passive audio content can help entrepreneurs own the attention of the intended audience, and it can be consumed more and more by a ready audience. With good podcasts, you can make decent money.

However, Gary isn’t looking to make money with his podcasts and content. Instead, he let’s it flow in naturally–as a result of having quality content through his site, blog, interviews, YouTube, social media and yes… his podcast.

8. Reply to messages and comments

Some influencers get an overwhelming volume of messages and comments. When you get messages and comments, these can act as a wonderful and more natural feedback form. When you reply to these, it can be a customer service on your part. Over time, your replies to the audience can earn you a sizable social media fan following.

Business and Life Lessons from Gary Vaynerchuk

As an entrepreneur, you need to have a proper vision with your social media marketing efforts and stay committed to it. Your campaigns should be aligned to your long-term objectives about branding on social platforms. As Gary Vaynerchuk maintains, there would be distractions, but you should not stray from your vision.

Want to have a following and thriving business like Gary Vaynerchuk? Get to work and start hustling like he is coming for your job!