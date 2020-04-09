Doctor Charged With Strangling Teenager Over Social Distancing [Video]

SND.TV

A viral video displayed John Rademaker, a 57-year-old doctor, strangling a teenage girl who was not performing social distancing with her pals.

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” noted a police spokesperson in a statement, refusing to give further specifics due to an ongoing investigation. “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

The altercation commenced when Rademaker and a female approached nine teens who were seated at a lakefront amphitheater. The adolescents, who were ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order put in place to curb the circulation of COVID-19, immediately attempted to wave off the two grownups who were yelling profanities at them for not respecting the CDC’s social-distancing suggestions. “We’re leaving, let’s please not cuss at each other,” one teen is heard saying in the footage, while Rademaker indignantly peers at the group.

The lady with Rademaker, seen in the video filming on her cell also, suddenly snatches a teenager lying on the ground. “Do not fu**ing touch me,” one of the teens is heard screaming to Rademaker before the physician turns his spotlight toward her. Sharply shoving a third teen to the side, Rademaker places his hands on the teenager’s neck while her buddies shriek for him to stop, the video exhibits. Rademaker was charged Thursday with three counts of harassment with physical contact and first-degree strangulation.

