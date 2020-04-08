UFC Securing Private Island to Hold Weekly Fights amid COVID-19 Crisis

Entertainment

Not only is UFC 249 scheduled to take place on April 18, however, Dana White says he is acquiring a private island so he can host fights every week.

“I’m a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I’ve secured,” the president of UFC told news outlets. “We’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m gonna start doing the international fights too with international fighters. I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the US, so I have a private island. I’m gonna start flying them all into the private island and start doing international fights from there.

“So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running.” White has yet to spill the site for UFC 249, though reports say it will be someplace on the West Coast. White stresses UFC is “setting up shop” for two months at that first venue and will be “pumping out fights every week” prior to shifting to the island. These gatherings will not be open to the public. Despite all the perils, White contends everybody that participates will be safe.

“We have all of our own planes and everything,” added White. “Everybody’s gonna be pre-tested and tested. … We’re gonna make sure that 100-percent healthy athletes, healthy athletic-commission people, healthy judges, referees, my production people. Everybody there is gonna be healthy. We’re gonna make sure everybody’s gonna be safe before, during and after the fights.”

