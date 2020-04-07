Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny Deemed ‘Essential Workers’

Social Good

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister in New Zealand, announced on Tuesday that the tooth fairy and Easter bunny were considered essential workers.

Around the globe, billions are staying in the house to curb the spread of COVID-19, except for police officers, medical personnel, grocery store workers, pharmacists and others who have been considered essential workers in many places – including the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy. “As you can imagine, at this time, of course, they are going to be particularly quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” noted Ms. Ardern, injecting lightness into a grim situation and seeking to ease anxious kids yearning to run outdoors to play.

Ardern urges folks in New Zealand to hang at home for a month to stop the circulation of the infection. As Easter draws near, it seems numerous countries, as well as lands in the United States, will persist under some type of stay-at-home guideline for the holiday. However, Ardern had a proposition for parents to celebrate Easter with small ones while observing the decrees of social distancing. “I have a bit of an idea,” she added.

“Maybe draw an Easter egg and prop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with the Easter egg hunt, because the Easter bunny might not make it everywhere this year.” In her remarks, Ardern admitted the tooth fairy, given the essence of the gig, might have it a bit simpler during the pandemic than the Easter bunny. “If the Easter bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment,” she explained.

