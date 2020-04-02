Cinema’s ‘Drive-In’ is a Blockbuster Opening Weekend Smash

Social News

A cinema in Texas turned its enclosed movie theater into a “drive-in” in the establishment’s parking lot and it was a big success.

EVO Entertainment premiered its drive-in conception at its multiplex in Schertz, Texas, supplying movie buffs an out-of-the-house outlet to view recent Hollywood blockbusters. To suggest the first weekend was triumphant was an understatement as every exhibition of Spider-Man Homecoming since it debuted on Friday has been sold out.

As a matter of fact, every ticket through Wednesday has been sold and the cinema is planning later this week on adding extra showtimes. Every evening, feature film fans can park their automobiles in the theater parking lot and take in a movie from the COVID-safe boundaries of their vehicle. Screenings are free and guests can order food from the picture palace’s kitchen. Reservations are overly recommended.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we’ve made it our goal to find a way to spread positivity within our community while sharing in the responsibility of social distancing during the crisis,” says Mitchell Roberts, EVO Entertainment Group CEO. The theater has taken drastic measures to ensure the health of its spectators. Patrons will have the chance to order menu items from the cinema kitchen via a tailored mobile ordering port that was constructed specifically for this effort. No cash is accepted and payments are made through the app. When orders are up, an EVO employee outfitted with nitrile gloves delivers the goods to the driver’s side door.

