Person Dresses as Bush to Sneak Out during the COVID-19 Lockdown

A couple tapped a neighbor dressed as a bush violating the COVID-19 lockdown. They shared the footage on TikTok attracting more than 700,000 views.

In the clip, a bush with two legs can be witnessed thwarting from the peak of their driveway down to the neighborhood crawl. “Neighbors back at it again sneaking out during lockdown,” Mai-Davies writes under the username @maddiedavies.x. “The way he runs,” she furthers with a laughing-out-loud emoji. The footage follows the individual in disguise as they somersaulted and scampered throughout the street, evidently showing off for those who might witness the ludicrous act.

In one post, Nicholas Murray — b k a @repnicktv — wrote, “Next door neighbor has taken things to new extremes.” In the end, the grassy vigilante seems to be returning to their abode grasping a grocery bag. “Got his shopping. Turning up to the party while on lockdown,” noted Murray in a second post, adding at the end the hashtag “#wannapartychallenge.” Murray stated later, “Looking back, I didn’t expect the video to go that viral and get so many views. Whilst in this difficult time we want to bring smiles, laughs, and hope.”

Murray shared two different videos of the prank also, garnering an additional 122,000 views. Mai-Davies threw in, “I was overwhelmed with the support and following that came from it.” It appears some persons will do anything to flout a near-global decree to remain home and partake in social distancing during the COVID-19 epidemic.

