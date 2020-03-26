Social News

A supermarket in Pennsylvania says it had to throw away roughly $35,000 worth of food after a woman deliberately coughed on items around the store.

Co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket, Joe Fasula, depicted how their store had a “very challenging day” after a female coughed on some of their bakery section, meat items, and the fresh produce. Fasula accused the lady, who is known allegedly by local cops to be a ‘persistent problem’ in the community, of orchestrating a “very twisted prank” amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed the store had no option but to toss out all of the food products that she came into contact with.

“Although we have not yet quantified the total loss, we estimate the value to be well over $35,000,” said Fasula. “I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing. The only silver lining to this travesty is that it gave us the unfortunate opportunity to test our protocols and demonstrate how seriously we take your safety. At one point, we had over 15 employees involved in the disposal and clean up.”

The Hanover Township Police Department announced they are investigating a health hazard at Gerrity’s Supermarket in which a woman “intentionally contaminated” meat/merchandise/produce for sale. The female suspect has been identified and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation of mental health. Criminal charges are set to be filed against the pranking customer. For further comment, Hanover Township Police have been contacted.

