Dupe Who Licked Toilet Bowl in ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ Now in Hospital

The ‘coronavirus challenge’ started after a TikTok influencer shared a video of herself licking a toilet seat on a plane as somebody says “it’s corona time.”

A man who tapped himself licking a toilet bowl in the dubbed “coronavirus challenge” is reportedly ill now in a hospital with the life-threatening germ. The man can be witnessed placing his mouth about the bowl and stretching his tongue in outlandish footage posted on social networking app TikTok. The risk-taking man now is receiving treatment.

“You may remember also the other idiot, this is also in America, as part of the coronavirus challenge some morons are doing, went into his local toilet cubicle and licked the bowl,” said Piers Morgan. “I think this called karma – he’s got coronavirus.” The super unsmart challenge – which sees persons in public places share videos of themselves licking objects – has been blasted as “highly irresponsible” by health officials. Startling videos have been exchanged across numerous social media platforms in dichotomy to official tips to cease the spread of the possibly fatal bug.

The woman who commenced the ‘coronavirus challenge’ on TikTok told news outlets: “I was tired of that b***h corona getting more publicity than ME. I’m a real celebrity.” The TikTok woman, who reporters chose not to identify, said virus experts “can suck it” and contended, “I’m fine”. She went on to express if her actions lead to other individuals becoming sick with the deadly germ “that’s their problem”.

