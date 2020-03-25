Strip Club Forced To Shutdown, So Dancers Now Do Delivery

Social Business

Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland was forced to close down. However, the executive order does permit food establishments to offer delivery or take-out.

Portland makes it work. Close down her exotic dance clubs, and dancers will still deliver. And thus was born lounge proprietor Shon Boulden’s latest business: Boober Eats. The deliver-to-home service, in which a pair of skimpily garbed strippers will drop off hot food to your door, began as a joke Boulden posted via social media. When users started seriously asking about orders, Boulden realized the potential.

From 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Boober Eats is providing the complete menu from the Lucky Devil Lounge at the exact prices. Rates of delivery are around $30 but diverge depending on the distance from the club. “If someone wants to give us a couple hundred bucks to go to the coast, we’ll do it as long as the girls are taken care of,” said Boulden. Beloved orders include steak bites, mini corndogs and chicken fingers. “All the calls, people are just giddy and fun,” continued Boulden.

“Sometimes it’s a surprise for someone, sometimes it’s a birthday, sometimes it’s people that are really stoned.” All exotic dancers are transported and escorted by a security guard. And there’s one main rule that carries over from the booty lounge to influenza – no touching the dancers! Boulden has roughly 80 dancers between Devil’s Point, another club which he co-owns, and Lucky Devil. “They’re all like, ‘hey, what do we do?’ I said, ‘let me figure something out,’ and this is my solution,” he added.

