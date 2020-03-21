Strip club in Las Vegas to offer drive-through peep show

Social Media

One strip club in Las Vegas is remaining open amid a 30-day shutdown and taking social distancing to another threshold by offering drive-through nude shows.

Little Darlings will start offering drive-through strip exhibits for those who desire to indulge in some adult entertainment but do not wish to step inside the building, as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending persons keep 6 feet in distance between others and themselves. “We’re going to offer drive-up window strip shows,” spoke Ryan Carlson, Little Darlings’ director of operations.

“Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car.” The 10-minute pull-up shows will cost a patron $100 — tips welcomed (of course) — and are anticipated to commence at 8 p.m. Saturday and persist as demand calls for it. “As funny as it sounds, Little Darlings has been around for 30 years and we pretty much sell out almost every night of the week,” said Carlson.

“It probably won’t be any busier than normal because, as I said, we kind of reach capacity every night anyway.” Little Darlings garnered a lot of attention when it announced recently a hand sanitizer giveaway to customers. This weekend, the club is taking the hand sanitizer bid to another level by integrating it into a new promo. “On Saturday we’re doing nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling,” added Carlson.

