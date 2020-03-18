Cheating Husband Contracts COVID-19 on Trip to Italy with Mistress

Social Relationships

An unfaithful husband is “in a blind panic” over his illicit affair — now that he’s caught the coronavirus on a covert trip with his mistress to Italy.

The unidentified victim, in his late 30s — illustrated as “well-heeled and with a high-flying job” — informed his spouse he was in the UK away on a business trip, various reports say. When the fella returned home, he began displaying symptoms of the infectious bug, and tests revealed that he was in fact contaminated, according to the reports.

“This patient is the talk of public health officials,” a viable source close to the situation explained to news outlets. “His case would be funny if it wasn’t quite so serious.” “The man confessed [to doctors] what he’d been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea,” added the source. “She thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away.” According to reports, the married man confessed to physicians his affair with his mistress, however, refused to name her.

“He thought he had the perfect alibi to carry out his affair but hadn’t reckoned on the coronavirus meltdown,” the insider noted to reporters. “The patient is just relieved he got home before flights were canceled — that would have taken some explaining. He’s in a blind panic, but more about his adultery being exposed rather than his health.” Italy is combating the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside Asia — with 2,503 deaths and 31,506 total cases reported by Wednesday, officials announced.

