Suspect in Hazmat Suit Sprayed People in Walmart with Clear Liquid

Metro police said a suspect sprayed 13 persons inside of a Walmart with a “clear liquid” while donning a hazmat suit, according to reports.

Local fire crews and police responded to the Walmart on the west side of town after receiving reports of a “suspicious person.” This occurred at the Walmart near the Rainbow & 215. Metro cops told local reporters they responded to the Walmart a little after 8:00 p.m. According to law enforcement, based on that individual’s behavior there was a voluntary evacuation of the establishment. Police claim they are not yet certain what the liquid really was.

None of the victims sprayed are displaying any suggestions of COVID-19 or symptoms, and no one was transported to the hospital. A woman at the scene spoke to reporters and states she called the cops when she saw what was going on. “He had some clear liquid in it with the painter’s tape, something written on it,” noted Zandra Calma, the witness. “He was just spraying unnecessary things and peoples’ person spaces, on conveyor belts, and worst of all, by the fresh foods.”

One person inside of Walmart was able to follow the liquid sprayer out of the store and wrote down their license plate number as they pulled off. Officers say because of that fast-acting citizen, the hazmat suit shopper is now in custody. Law enforcement would not admit if they are facing any criminal charges as of yet.

