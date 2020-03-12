FACEBOOK REVEALED AS THE BIGGEST SOCIAL GIANT ACQUIRING 79 COMPANIES

Social Media

There are over 3.9 billion internet users around the world – most of which have an account with one or more of the leading social media platform giants.

As stated by the Competition and Markets Authority the UK should consider tougher rules for online giants such as Google and Facebook.

Facebook alone has 1.5 billion daily active users and is the leader when it comes to acquisitions, but how do other social media platforms compare?

RS Components has researched the top social giants and revealed them all in the data visualisation below.

Source RS Components



Here are the top social giants acquiring the most companies:

Facebook – 79

Twitter – 54

Groupon – 41

LinkedIn – 23

Pinterest – 16

Other high profile social media acquisitions include Google purchasing YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion. At the time of purchase, YouTube was unprofitable and it was one of the biggest purchases for Google.

Companies such as Hootsuite, Meltwater and ViaSat all rank behind the top 5 biggest social giants.

Some companies that are coming up the ranks include Vinted – a social app and marketplace for pre-loved fashion – YouNow – the world’s first live social network – and Reinvate – an enterprise-grade, cloud-based SaaS platform.

Popular social networking site Instagram surprisingly have only acquired 1 business.