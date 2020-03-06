25-Year-Old Man Adamantly Denies Having Octopus Porn

Shareables

A man in his mid-twenties has denied owning ‘extreme pornography’ featuring sex acts with two goats, a chicken, a dog, a horse, and an octopus.

Dejardins Way, Pershore’s own, Owen Goode, refuted two counts of housing extreme pornography when he arrived at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday. The 25-year-old claims the photos were sent to him through WhatsApp and that he had no knowledge they were on his cellular phone after they were mechanically saved to it via the messaging service.

He denied owning extreme porn (five moving pictures) and a compendium of videos which depicted in a realistic or explicit way an act likely to end in serious injury, an offense supposed to have gone down on September 23, 2017. He too denied an additional count of possessing extreme porn (six moving pictures) which exhibited graphic sexual activity with live animals which were ‘grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character’ between September 24 and December 18, 2017.

The trial was put on a warned list for the week starting Monday, July 13 which means it will commence as soon as possible after that date. The 25-year-old was afforded unconditional bail. Possession of extreme pornographic material is an either-way offense. The max penalty for possession of extreme pornographic material involving animals or necrophilia is a fine and/or two years’ imprisonment; for other materials, it is a fine and/or three years’ imprisonment. When reviewing what may be classified as extreme porn, it should be carried in mind that all extreme pornography is lewd, but not all lewd material is extreme.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Streamer Girl Attacked By Live Octopus She Tried To Eat On Camera

Scientists Give Ecstasy To Octopus, Turns Antisocial Beast Into Party Animal