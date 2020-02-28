Official Alleges ‘Strong Sperm’ Can Impregnate Women In Swimming Pool

Social Health

A Child Protection commissioner claims women could become pregnant from swimming in a pool with men that have “an especially strong type of male sperm.”

Sitti Hikmawatty has triggered an uproar after she made an unverified claim during an interview last week with a local news site which led to pleas for her resignation. She expressed: “There is an especially strong type of male sperm that may cause pregnancy in a swimming pool. Even without penetration, men may become sexually excited [by women in the pool] and ejaculate, therefore causing a pregnancy.”

She furthered: “If women are in a phase where they are sexually active, [such a pregnancy] may occur. No one knows for sure how men react to the sight of women in a swimming pool.” Refuting the suggestion, IDI (Indonesian Doctors Association) exec Nazar contended it would be “impossible” for females to get pregnant in a swimming pool. She explained: “The water in swimming pools contain chlorine and other chemicals. Sperm cannot survive in these conditions.”

Also replying to Hikmawatty’s accusation, a popular health influencer and doctor in Indonesia, dubbed Blog Dokter stressed: “Once again, I remind you, if you do not understand health problems, it’s better to be quiet. Instead of your comments causing anxiety and panic. I will emphasize here, swimming with the opposite sex will not cause pregnancy. Not all men who swim ejaculate and sperm cannot live in chlorinated pool water, let alone swim into the vagina.” Following the backfire that accompanied her sperm-pool-pregnancy claimants, Hikmawatty issued a public apology.

