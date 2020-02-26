McDonald’s is Auctioning Off a Shamrock Shake Cup That’s 18k Gold

Social Media

Via eBay, McDonald’s is auctioning off a Shamrock Shake cup made of 18 karat gold, studded with hundreds of white diamonds, yellow diamonds, and emeralds.

When we caught wind that McDonald’s was launching a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry this year additionally to revamping its traditional St. Patrick’s Day dessert, we patterned that would be the extent of the commemoration encompassing the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake. However, the fast-food originator isn’t taking any risks by allowing any other food news to swipe the spotlight during its extremely unique month. And due to this, we are now being subjected to the spectacle of an online auction most folks could only dream of participating in.

Mickey D’s is selling the gaudy cup as an honorary gesture of the drink’s “golden” anniversary. Proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which support families and children enduring various forms of illness. According to the fast-food chain, this vas is “designed to perfectly hold minty-green Shamrock Shake deliciousness,” which we presume means it is leak-proof and potential wizardly?

We’re not metallurgists, though we’re guessing this cup is not dishwasher safe. The fancy cup is appraised at roughly $90,000, and the most recent bid is over $30,000, but the auction ends on March 6th so who knows how high the bids could go prior to. And we all know, a good cup is very difficult to come by.

